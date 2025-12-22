Have Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge called it quits?

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.

It's brutal out here! Olivia Rodrigo (r.) and Louis Partridge have reportedly split up after dating for more than two years. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a new report from The Sun, the 22-year-old pop star split from the 22-year-old actor "a few weeks ago."

Insiders say that the breakup has been "rough," with Olivia allegedly bursting into tears at singer Lily Allen's recent holiday bash in London.

"They made such a lovely couple, so people who know them were shocked when they heard," one source said.

"It's not been the easiest few weeks for them, and they decided it's better to be apart for now."

The Grammy winner was apparently "very emotional" when discussing the split at the party, but her friends have been by her side as she navigates the heartbreak.

Olivia and Louis were first linked in the fall of 2023, and they went on to make things red carpet official the following August.

The Enola Holmes star is widely believed to be the muse for Olivia's romantic bop so american, and just a few months ago, Louis gushed that he "can handle" being known as "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo."