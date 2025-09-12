Louis Partridge dishes on being "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo" in rare comments

London, UK - Louis Partridge got candid about being "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo " in a rare comment on his relationship with the pop star.

Louis Partridge (l.) opened up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new interview. © Collage: IMAGO / i Images

The 22-year-old actor sat down with Variety for an interview published on Friday, where he said he "can handle" the spotlight that his romance has garnered.

Louis told the outlet they have been together for "a while now," adding, "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."



He further gushed over the 22-year-old singer's on-stage shoutout to him during her headlining Glastonbury set over the summer, mentioning her "boy from London."

The Enola Holmes star took credit for Olivia's voiced appreciation of enjoying a "pint at noon" and "sticky toffee pudding" and said that the nod to him was "a treat and a joy."

Louis also recalled how the Grammy winner has supported his career, even when it may have been a bit awkward!