Sydney Sweeney supports her brother as he deploys with US Air Force

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shared a message on social media supporting her brother, Trent, as he continues a deployment with the US Air Force.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) shouted out her younger brother, Trent, who is currently deployed with the US Air Force. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney & KEVIN WINTER

The 28-year-old actor posted a screenshot from a recent FaceTime call with Trent to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he's deployed," she wrote over the snap.

It's unclear whether her younger brother's deployment is related to the escalating US military presence in the Middle East amid the Iran war, but Sydney added that she's "thinking of all our boy and girls overseas and sending my love".

"thank you for your service," she added with a smiley face.

According to the New York Post, Trent has been with the Air Force since 2020 and was promoted to a staff sergeant last August.

Sydney's post also comes after some intense scrutiny of her political positions, which escalated after her viral American Eagle ad came under fire for alleged dog whistles promoting white supremacy.

The "good jeans" campaign was heavily praised on the right, with President Donald Trump himself repeatedly gushing over Sydney and the ad.

Though she was revealed to be a registered Republican, The Housemaid star emphasized in January that she is "not a political person."