Sydney Sweeney's "good genes" ad for American Eagle sparks outrage

New York, New York - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has sparked outrage with an alarming new ad campaign for American Eagle jeans.

The 27-year-old stars in a new promo for the clothing company bearing the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," but the ad itself swaps out "jeans" for "genes" in a move many have slammed as a eugenics dog whistle or even Nazi propaganda.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even hair color," Sweeney says in the ad. "My jeans are blue."

The video was quickly criticized online, with users calling out apparent undertones promoting white supremacy.

"The American Eagles ad wasn't just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it," one X user wrote.

Many also argued that the promotion of Sweeney as an example of "good genes" amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on diversity initiatives and aggressive push to deport migrants is not likely to be a coincidence.