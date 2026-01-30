Sydney Sweeney reacts to "MAGA Barbie: label: "I'm not a political person"

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney has responded to the fervent right-wing love she's gotten online, including the label of "MAGA Barbie."

Sydney Sweeney gave a tepid response to being hailed as "MAGA Barbie," emphasizing in a new interview that she's "not a political person." © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 28-year-old continued to sidestep questions about her specific political beliefs, despite conservatives – and even President Donald Trump himself – adopting her as a something of a right-wing icon.

"I've never been here to talk about politics," she said.

"I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of."

Sydney went on to say that because she's largely avoided the topic, people have tried to use her as a "pawn" – something she emphasizes she "can't control."

She emphasized that she's "not a hateful person," alluding to the backlash she received over her American Eagle jeans ad, which was accused of promoting messages of white supremacy.

When first discussing it, Sydney brushed off the uproar, saying simply, "When I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear."

But later, she went on to seemingly distance herself from the association with white supremacy – though still avoided directly addressing the accusations.

"I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign," Sydney said.

In her latest chat, the Euphoria star explained why she chooses not to specifically correct such narratives about her political stances.