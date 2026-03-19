Taylor Swift will step back into the spotlight with special awards show appearance!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is set to make her first awards show appearance of 2026 by attending the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Taylor Swift has been confirmed to attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old pop star is set to appear in person at the show on Thursday, March 26, according to iHeartRadio. She is not expected to perform at the show.

Taylor has nine nominations this year, with most honoring her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Cruel Summer singer won several awards at last year's ceremony, but she did not attend in person and instead accepted her trophies in a video message.

She did the same in 2024, but the year before that, Taylor attended in person and received the Innovator Award, which was presented by her Eras Tour opening act Phoebe Bridgers.

Taylor has been keeping a fairly low-profile since her press run for The Life of a Showgirl back in October, but Swifties have had plenty to obsess over thanks to the release of her Opalite music video.