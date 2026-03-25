Travis Kelce shouts out Taylor Swift as he inks new NFL deal: "Hey sweetie"
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet shoutout to his fiancée, Taylor Swift, after he inked a massive new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a new video shared by the team, the 36-year-old athlete is seen walking through the halls of Arrowhead Stadium, which just so happens to have a framed photo of Taylor performing at the venue during The Eras Tour.
"Hey sweetie, how are you?" Travis mouths as he waves at the photo.
The video goes on to feature the tight end discussing his return to the gridiron with a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chiefs.
Travis is also seen giving his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, a call on FaceTime.
"Congrats, man," Patrick says before joking, "With the beard, too?"
The Super Bowl champ's new deal comes after months of speculation about his future in football following Kansas City's disappointing 2025-26 campaign.
Travis revealed earlier this month that his bride-to-be played a key role in his decision to come back for a 14th season, saying that Taylor's impressive career drive has been "motivating" for him to watch.
"Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what, I'm not done, either'. I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice left to play this game," he said.
Insiders have suggested that Travis will be a married man when he returns to the field, as he and Taylor are said to be planning a June wedding in Rhode Island.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison & Candice Ward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP