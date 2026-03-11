Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's inspiring role in Kansas City Chiefs contract decision

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce says his superstar fiancee Taylor Swift helped motivate him to return to the NFL after he agreed a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Taylor Swift had inspired him to continue his NFL career by signing a new deal. © BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old tight end publicly considered retirement and was a free agent before informing the Chiefs on Monday that he intended to stay with the team he first joined in 2013.

Kelce, who has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, said that Swift's joy for her music helps inspire him to continue to play.

"We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions," Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does."

He added: "Of course that's motivating. That's motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancee, knowing that I'm going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me."

"Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what, I'm not done, either'. I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice left to play this game."