Usher defends Sean "Diddy" Combs after sex trafficking trial: "He's been misrepresented"

Los Angeles, California - R&B star Usher has come to Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense after the convicted mogul 's high-profile sex trafficking trial .

Usher defended his mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.), and said that fans have forgotten the impact that his career has had on music. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 47-year-old superstar told Forbes that the jailed musician has been "misrepresented," as fans have focused on the sexual abuse allegations against him instead of his impact as an artist.

"I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen, and how he's been misrepresented," Usher shared.

"I'm not saying that every man is perfect," the Confessions artist continued.

"I'm not saying that all of us don't have flaws," Usher explained.

"But I can't with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who have transitioned culture and ideas into something that's tangible."