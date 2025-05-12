Sean "Diddy" Combs trial reveals shocking new details about abuse of Cassie Ventura

New York, New York - During the opening statements of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' bombshell sex trafficking trial , prosecutors alleged that he horrifically abused his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura .

During the opening remarks for Sean "Diddy" Combs' (r.) trial, prosecutors alleged that the mogul "abused" and "exploited" his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. © Collage: Jewel SAMAD / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

As the mogul's criminal trial begins, prosecutors argued that the 55-year-old "physically abused" and "exploited" his ex during their 11-year on-and-off relationship.

According to USA Today, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson delivered the government's argument against Combs, who is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Johnson said that the Bad Boy Records founder is a controlling and powerful man who "coerced a young artist into a complicated and at times violent romantic relationship."

In regard to Ventura, who began dating the disgraced artist when she was 19 years old, the attorney also brought up an instance where Diddy allegedly threw the Me & U singer on the floor of an SUV and "stomped repeatedly on her face."

Additionally, the attorney further claimed that during one of Diddy's "freak-offs," the Last Night rapper allegedly made a male sex worker urinate in Ventura's mouth.