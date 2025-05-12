Sean "Diddy" Combs trial reveals shocking new details about abuse of Cassie Ventura
New York, New York - During the opening statements of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' bombshell sex trafficking trial, prosecutors alleged that he horrifically abused his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
As the mogul's criminal trial begins, prosecutors argued that the 55-year-old "physically abused" and "exploited" his ex during their 11-year on-and-off relationship.
According to USA Today, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson delivered the government's argument against Combs, who is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Johnson said that the Bad Boy Records founder is a controlling and powerful man who "coerced a young artist into a complicated and at times violent romantic relationship."
In regard to Ventura, who began dating the disgraced artist when she was 19 years old, the attorney also brought up an instance where Diddy allegedly threw the Me & U singer on the floor of an SUV and "stomped repeatedly on her face."
Additionally, the attorney further claimed that during one of Diddy's "freak-offs," the Last Night rapper allegedly made a male sex worker urinate in Ventura's mouth.
Prosecutors detail Sean "Diddy" Combs' horrific alleged abuse
Per the New York Times, Johnson said of the alleged incident that Diddy's former partner "felt like she was choking".
The lawyer also described how the jailed artist threatened to blackmail Ventura with footage of her engaging in sexual acts with male sex workers, claiming he kept "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life."
Prosecutors also referenced the resurfaced 2016 surveillance video that shows Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a hotel.
Ventura is set to testify against her ex later on in the trial.
Cover photo: Collage: Jewel SAMAD / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch