Sean "Diddy" Combs: Cassie Ventura testifies on horrific abuse and "freak-offs"

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs' former partner Casandra Ventura told jurors at the music mogul's sex trafficking trial Tuesday how he "controlled" her life and brutally beat her to keep her in line.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Casandra Ventura (r.) detailed how the mogul "controlled" her life and brutally beat her to keep her in line as she began her bombshell testimony. © Collage: REUTERS

Jurors have heard accusations that the hip-hop star used violence and threats of reputational ruin to manipulate women, including Ventura, whom he allegedly abused for years.

"Sean controlled a lot of my life – whether it was [my] career, the way I dressed," said Ventura, who is heavily pregnant and will take regular breaks from her graphic testimony that could last several days.

"He had many resources" to potentially use compromising sexual videos of Ventura to exploit the celebrated singer and model, she said, pausing to dab her eye with a tissue.

"He would mash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down," she said, her voice shaking at points.

In a hotel surveillance clip from March 2016 shown to jurors Monday, Combs is apparently seen brutally beating and dragging Ventura – widely known as "Cassie" – down a hallway.

A former security officer at a Los Angeles-area InterContinental hotel, Israel Florez, told the court Monday that he was first on the scene after the incident and that Combs sought to pay him off.

Florez's testimony provided the foundation for the prosecution to introduce the security footage that was published by CNN last year.

The panel of 12 jurors and six alternates responsible for determining Combs's fate heard of the famed artist's explosive outbursts and an attempt to preserve his own reputation and celebrity through bribery.

But the 55-year-old's defense team insisted while some of his behavior was questionable – at times constituting domestic abuse – it did not amount to evidence of racketeering and sex trafficking with which he is charged.