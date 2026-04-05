Super Mario Galaxy Movie blasts off with massive Easter opening at the box office

Los Angeles, California - The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , based on the wildly popular Nintendo video game, crushed the competition at the North American box office in its opening weekend with $130.9 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie raked in more than $130 million in ticket sales during its North American opening weekend. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios tracks the adventures of Mario, Luigi, and friends in outer space, where they must save Princess Rosalina. It features the voices of Jack Black, Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Brie Larson.

"This is a sensational opening for the second episode in an animation series," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Family moviegoing is leading the industry now, and these series are a lot of the reason why."

Dropping to second place in its third week in theaters is another space adventure flick, Project Hail Mary, which earned $30.7 million over the three-day Easter weekend in the US and Canada, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The Amazon MGM film stars Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut who awakes on a spaceship with a mission to save Earth from a sun-dimming phenomenon.

Debuting in third place was The Drama, a romantic comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson about a couple unraveling just before their wedding. The A24 film earned $14.4 million.

"Current romantic comedies are about the misery of romance... all played by bigger-than-life stars," said Gross, citing past successes Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney.