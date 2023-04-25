Sydney Sweeney unfollowed by Glen Powell's girlfriend amid cheating rumors
Las Vegas, Nevada - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is teaming up with Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell for a buzzy new rom-com, but it looks like the real drama is going down off-screen!
The 25-year-old White Lotus alum is hitting the big screen alongside the 34-year-old in Anyone But You, an upcoming romantic comedy flick directed by Will Gluck.
While promoting the movie at CinemaCon on Monday, the costars appeared quite cozy on stage and the red carpet, leading some fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship off-screen.
There's only one problem - they're both seeing other people!
Glen has been dating Gigi Paris since 2020, while Sydney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino for over a year.
While the rumors may be just that, the latest development seems to suggest there may be some truth to the fan speculation, as Gigi has now unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.
Yikes!
Gigi had initially supported her beau's new project, even leaving a few celebratory emojis on Sydney's post announcing her involvement with the movie earlier this year, but that seems to have changed quite drastically.
With Glen's GF changing her tune, is there some weight to the fan theories after all?
Fans buzz over Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell romance rumors
The gossip has been going viral on social media, where pop culture aficionados have been dissecting every aspect of the situation.
Some eagle-eyed fans also caught Gigi posting breakup songs on social media, adding more fuel to the speculation.
Though there seem to be no updates on Sydney's relationship, Gigi's unfollowing is reason enough for many to be convinced the affair is real.
"either this is an expertly choreographed PR saga or glen powell and sydney sweeney are the messiest duo in hollywood rn," one fan wrote.
"after 7 mins of investigation i am convinced sydney sweeney and glen powell are dating," another joked.
As fans eagerly await any confirmation of the rumors, the rom-com has certainly built up some serious hype along the way!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP