Sydney Sweeney unfollowed by Glen Powell's girlfriend amid cheating rumors

Las Vegas, Nevada - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is teaming up with Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell for a buzzy new rom-com, but it looks like the real drama is going down off-screen!

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell looked quite cozy at CinemaCon on Monday, adding further fuel to romance rumors between the pair. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 25-year-old White Lotus alum is hitting the big screen alongside the 34-year-old in Anyone But You, an upcoming romantic comedy flick directed by Will Gluck.

While promoting the movie at CinemaCon on Monday, the costars appeared quite cozy on stage and the red carpet, leading some fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship off-screen.

There's only one problem - they're both seeing other people!

Glen has been dating Gigi Paris since 2020, while Sydney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino for over a year.

While the rumors may be just that, the latest development seems to suggest there may be some truth to the fan speculation, as Gigi has now unfollowed Sydney on Instagram.

Yikes!

Gigi had initially supported her beau's new project, even leaving a few celebratory emojis on Sydney's post announcing her involvement with the movie earlier this year, but that seems to have changed quite drastically.

With Glen's GF changing her tune, is there some weight to the fan theories after all?