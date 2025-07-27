Project Hail Mary sends Ryan Gosling, and Comic-Con, into outer space

San Diego, California - Comic-Con attendees got their first glimpse Saturday at the new sci-fi space thriller Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, ahead of its arrival in US theaters in March 2026.

Ryan Gosling speaks onstage during the Amazon MGM Studios Project Hail Mary panel at the Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 26, 2025. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gosling was joined on a convention panel by directing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, as well as screenwriter Drew Goddard and book author Andy Weir – whose previous novel The Martian was also turned into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon.

Based on Weir's 2021 book of the same title, Project Hail Mary follows astronaut Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher waking up to learn he was recruited for a space mission to save Earth from an existential solar threat.

Gosling described his character as "a scared guy who has to do something impossible."

"I knew it would be brilliant, because it's Andy [Weir]," Gosling told the crowd. "It took me places I've never been. It showed me things I had never seen. It was as heartbreaking as it was funny and I was... not just blown away, but also overwhelmed."

Weir for his part said it was "so cool" to see his book come to life and complimented Gosling for giving "many layers to this character I made up."

Lord and Miller, the Oscar-winning duo behind the Spider-Verse Spider-Man animated films, talked about the challenges of shooting a "crazy ambitious" film which takes place inside a spaceship for the most part.

"We had to build an entire spaceship in two modes of gravity, and then we built this entire massive tunnel at scale," Miller said. "This is insane, to build a tunnel that was like 100 feet long, filled up an entire stage."

The event also showcased various clips from the film, receiving a positive response from fans, who noted the bond formed between Gosling's character and an alien named Rocky.

"The relationship between these two characters is the heart of the movie," Miller said.

"I loved it," attendee April Rodriguez, who also read the book, gushed about the film. "I just never, like, envisioned it that way. So that was pretty cool."