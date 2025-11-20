Colleen Hoover says she's "embarrassed" of It Ends With Us amid Lively-Baldoni court battle

Los Angeles, California - Author Colleen Hoover has broken her silence on the legal battle still raging between the co- stars of the 2024 movie adaptation of her bestselling book, It Ends With Us.

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover (r.) has broken her silence on the legal war raging between her book adaptation's leading stars. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Elle published on Thursday, the 45-year-old writer admitted she finds the court drama between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

"It feels like a circus," Hoover said. "When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions."

"This actually truly has impacted some of the actors' careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad," she continued.



The case began when Lively sued Baldoni, her co-star and the director of It Ends With Us, for sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024. Baldoni countersued his 37-year-old co-star for defamation and extortion, but his claim was tossed by a judge over the summer.

The 41-year-old filmmaker recently filed a motion to have Lively's lawsuit dismissed, and the actors are currently expected to go to trial next year.

"I'm just trying to stay removed from the negativity. I have my own story I could tell… but I don't want to bring attention to it, and I don't want to have to put someone else down to lift myself up," Hoover said.

The author explained further that the novel was inspired by her mom's real-life experience with domestic abuse, and the high-profile fallout of its movie adaptation has "tainted" their view of the book.

"I can't even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it," Hoover said. "I'm almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I'm just like, 'I'm a writer. Please don't ask me what I wrote.'"