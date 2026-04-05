British royals face dilemma over ex-Prince Andrew's daughters amid Epstein fallout

London, UK - The downfall of the former Prince Andrew has left the British monarchy with a right royal headache – how to handle his daughters caught up in the scandal of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ex-Prince Andrew's (r.) massive Epstein scandal is having serious repercussions for his two daughters. © ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

The uncertain future of Princesses Beatrice (37) and Eugenie (36), the children of Andrew – now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has filled the British press in recent weeks.

Andrew, the second of the late Queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations of his ties to the late billionaire Epstein.

He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged, but remains under police caution.

"We can now also confirm that we are providing early investigative advice to Thames Valley Police in relation to" Mountbatten-Windsor, prosecutors told AFP on Thursday.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October by the king amid the growing scandal around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

And while his daughters are not active members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has made it clear they retain their titles as princesses.

They have always been seen as close to the king's two sons, heir Prince William and Prince Harry, and were part of the royal family's inner circle.