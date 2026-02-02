Prince Andrew's ex-wife calls Jeffrey Epstein "brother" and "legend" in newly released emails

London, UK - Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain's former prince Andrew, called late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a "legend" and the "brother I have always wished for," according to newly-released documents.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson poses for a photocall during the fourth edition of the charity gala "Knights of Charity" at Château de la Croix-des-Gardes in Cannes, France, on July 17, 2025. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

While the friendship between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – who was stripped of his royal titles last October – and Epstein has been in the spotlight for years, the latest emails released by US authorities appear to shine a new light on the extent of Ferguson's ties.

"I have never been more touched by a friends (sic) kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls," Ferguson, nicknamed "Fergie," wrote in an email dated August 2009 – a year after Epstein was convicted for procuring a minor for prostitution.

"Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for," added the email from "Sarah," although the email address is redacted as in the other exchanges.

Ferguson (66), who long avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein affair, and Andrew divorced in 1996, but the pair have maintained a close friendship and shared living quarters for years.

In the August 2009 email, Ferguson profusely thanked Epstein, referring to multiple business opportunities arising for her company "Mother Army" after he held a "lunch" meeting.

Two months later, Ferguson, who has been dogged by debt scandals since her divorce, wrote to Epstein saying she "urgently need[ed] 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?"

Multiple emails include plans to meet and invitations to events on both sides of the Atlantic.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls, sent an email to a redacted address in March 2010, asking "ny?"

"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" read the reply from "Sarah," referring to Andrew and Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie – who would have been 19, but almost 20, at the time.