Prince Harry is getting sued for defamation by his former charity!

London, UK - Prince Harry hit back at "offensive and damaging" defamation claim made by the Sentebale charity he co-founded in Africa after it lodged legal action against him.

Prince Harry accused his former charity of "offensive and damaging" actions after it launched a defamation lawsuit against it. © Collage: Molise Molise & ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP

Harry is being sued for defamation by the charity over allegations he co-ordinated an "adverse media campaign" which caused "operational disruption and reputational harm," as well as an "onslaught of cyber-bullying," its board of trustees has claimed.

Online court filings show that the Duke of Sussex is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer, a former trustee.

On Friday evening, Harry responded to the allegations in a statement issued by a spokesperson on behalf of him and Dyer.

It said: "As Sentebale's co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims. It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organization for nearly two decades."

Sentebale argued on its website that the charity "should not continue to use its resources to manage and address the damage this adverse media campaign has caused to its operations and partnerships."

"This must stop. The board and executive director have taken this legal action to secure that protection."

Founders Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho previously stepped down as the charity’s patrons in support of a group of trustees, who resigned after a dispute with board of trustees chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka escalated into a damaging public scandal.

The UK's Charity Commission subsequently published a report into the episode, criticizing all sides for making the fallout public with interviews and statements, which it said risked undermining public trust in charities generally.

The regulator found no evidence for Chandauka's allegations of systemic bullying, harassment, and misogyny, but acknowledged "the strong perception of ill treatment" felt by some involved.