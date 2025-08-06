Prince Harry gets good news about "bullying" allegations in Sentebale charity scandal

London, UK - The UK's charity watchdog Wednesday cleared Britain's Prince Harry of accusations of bullying in a row with an African charity he founded, but deplored that the bitter internal dispute was played out in public.

The UK-based Charity Commission has cleared Prince Harry of accusations of "bullying" in a dispute over the Sentebale charity he founded. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The charity Sentebale was at the center of an explosive boardroom dispute in late March and April when its chairperson Sophie Chandauka publicly accused Harry, the youngest son of the UK's King Charles III, of "bullying."

Days earlier, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho had announced they were resigning from the charity they established in 2006, after the trustees quit when Chandauka refused their demand to step down.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, launched the charity in honor of his mother, Princess Diana, to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana.

After its months-long inquiry, the UK-based Charity Commission "found no evidence of widespread or systemic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir at the charity," it said in its conclusions published Wednesday.

But it "criticised all parties to the dispute for allowing it to play out publicly," saying the "damaging internal dispute" then "severely impacted the charity's reputation."

It added there was "a lack of clarity in delegations" and added this led to "mismanagement in the administration of the charity."

It has issued the charity with a plan to "address governance weaknesses."