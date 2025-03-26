Prince Harry quits charity he founded amid public scandal as board chair makes serious accusations

London, UK - Prince Harry has quit as patron of a charity he founded in southern Africa almost 20 years ago in honor of his mother Princess Diana after a bitter boardroom battle.

Prince Harry quit as patron of Sentebale, the charity organization he founded, after a breakdown in his relationship to board chair Sophie Chandauka.

Harry founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people with HIV and Aids in the southern African kingdom and later Botswana.

But relations have soured between the UK-registered charity's trustees and board chair Sophie Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023.

Harry and Seeiso decided to resign after the relationship "broke down beyond repair," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"What's transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale's beneficiaries," the statement said.

Several trustees have already left the organization and requested Chandauka's resignation.

It is not clear exactly what is behind the rift but Chandauka said she was being targeted after raising serious concerns about the charity.

Sentebale said in a statement to AFP that they had not received the resignations but confirmed that it was evolving from a "development organization focused on addressing the impact of HIV/AIDS on the lives of children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, to one that is addressing issues of youth health, wealth and climate resilience in Southern Africa."