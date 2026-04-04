Royal insider says Queen Elizabeth didn't trust Prince Harry – and kept "record" of his phone calls

London, UK - A royal author has revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth did not want to take calls from her grandson Prince Harry when she was alone, insisting instead that another person must be in the room with her to have "a record of what was said."

Queen Elizabeth reportedly refused to speak to her grandson Prince Harry without someone else in the room to record the conversation. © Andy Rain/EPA/dpa

According to author Hugo Vickers, the former British monarch started behaving this way after the 41-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, opened up about the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

"Whenever Prince Harry called his grandmother, she asked her lady-in-waiting to stay with her," Vickers writes in his book, Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, per Page Six.

"The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated."

Elizabeth is also said to have been rather tight-lipped during the conversations themselves, with one palace source saying: "There were lots of one word answers, 'yes' and 'no.'"

The Queen is said to have taken these measures to protect herself, with the lady-in-waiting acting as "moral support and protection" by recording what Harry actually said.

She also reportedly refused to meet the Sussexes alone, and someone else was always present when they did get together.