Royal insider says Queen Elizabeth didn't trust Prince Harry – and kept "record" of his phone calls
London, UK - A royal author has revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth did not want to take calls from her grandson Prince Harry when she was alone, insisting instead that another person must be in the room with her to have "a record of what was said."
According to author Hugo Vickers, the former British monarch started behaving this way after the 41-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, opened up about the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
"Whenever Prince Harry called his grandmother, she asked her lady-in-waiting to stay with her," Vickers writes in his book, Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, per Page Six.
"The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated."
Elizabeth is also said to have been rather tight-lipped during the conversations themselves, with one palace source saying: "There were lots of one word answers, 'yes' and 'no.'"
The Queen is said to have taken these measures to protect herself, with the lady-in-waiting acting as "moral support and protection" by recording what Harry actually said.
She also reportedly refused to meet the Sussexes alone, and someone else was always present when they did get together.
Queen Elizabeth wanted Harry to wait before marrying Meghan
In the book, which will be published in the UK on Wednesday, Vickers also claims that Elizabeth advised her grandson not to marry Meghan, arguing that he should have waited a little longer.
But he didn't: he married the 44-year-old in 2018, when the former monarch also had some other complaints.
"It was said that the Queen did not like the dress – too white and with ungainly shoulders," the book claims.
Two years after the wedding, Harry and Meghan resigned from their royal duties and moved to the US to build a new life.
In the time that followed, they made several shocking accusations against the British royals and seemingly remain at odds with family – despite the youngest son of King Charles now wanting peace again.
Cover photo: Collage: Andy Rain/EPA/dpa & Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa