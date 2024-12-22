Royal experts reveal Queen Elizabeth's harsh thoughts on Meghan Markle's wedding look

London, UK - Did Meghan Markle upset the late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry ?

The late Queen Elizabeth (l.) was reportedly less than thrilled with Meghan Markle's (r.) fashion choices on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry. © Collage: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP & Gareth FULLER / POOL / AFP

According to a new report from The Sun, the monarch – who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96 – was allegedly irritated that Meghan chose to wear a veil on her big day.

"The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage," royal expert Tom Bower revealed.

It's not customary for brides to wear veils for a second wedding, and even Queen Camilla – who was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles – did not wear one when she wed King Charles III in 2005.

The 43-year-old actor's wedding dress is also said to have surprised the Queen, as Elizabeth reportedly complained to a close confidante that the gown was "too white."

"In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a divorcée getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal," author Ingrid Seward explained.

The late monarch is said to have regretted that Meghan had not reconciled with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, before the wedding as well.