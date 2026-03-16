Sarah Michelle Gellar drops disappointing news about Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Los Angeles, California - A planned reboot of the iconic TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, set to be directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, has been canceled, star and producer Sarah Michelle Gellar said.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that the planned reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been canceled at Hulu. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale," Gellar said in a weekend Instagram post.

"I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," added the 48-year-old, who starred in the original series that ran for seven seasons.

The new Buffy was announced last year and was set to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy Summers, who in the original series had been a teenager battling demons and vampires as she navigated high school.

"I want to thank Chloe Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots," Gellar said.

"Thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn't change any of that.

"And I promise if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me," she quipped.

Zhao, whose period piece Hamnet missed out on the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, told Variety on the red carpet that she hadn't been surprised by the project's cancellation.

"Things happen for a reason," Zhao said.