Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her "chosen one" for Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar announced in February she was "on the path" to reviving Buffy The Vampire Slayer. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a video posted to her social media, the actor (48), who played the vampire-battling high school student in the original supernatural drama, told Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong she was excited for her to be "my partner on this journey."

In the Instagram post, Gellar wrote: "I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong. From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side."

"To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale."

In the video, Gellar told Armstrong: "I know this process has been hard, and there's been so many parts, with like me being out of the country, and there was just sort of one part of it that I just wanted to ask you, and I wanted to make sure that you were OK with."

"How do you feel about helping me save the world? Do you want to be my chosen one? Will you stand by my side and save the world?"