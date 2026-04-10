Cruz Beckham reveals mom Victoria has removed all of her tattoos – including a tribute to David

London, UK - Cruz Beckham used an "Ask Me Anything" post on his Instagram account to reveal that his mother Victoria has removed all of the many tattoos which used to decorate her body.

Cruz Beckham (l) opened up about his mom Victoria Beckham's (r) tattoo journey in a recent Q&A on Instagram. © AFP/Lisa O'Connor

"Hi, it's Cruz," Beckham wrote over the top of a close-up snap showing the top half of his sunglasses-clad face. "I'm gonna be replacing AI. Ask me all of your questions."

In response to his query, which he had posted to Instagram, a fan commented, "Does Victoria Beckham have any tattoos? I know that David has many."

Cruz used the opportunity to reveal something stunning in only three words: "No, not anymore."

The former Spice Girls member used to have six tattoos, which dotted much of her body and became iconic during the heyday of her public romance with famed soccer star David Beckham, who she ended up marrying.

One of her most commonly known tattoos had been the roman numerals "VII-V-MMVI," the date of her wedding. She also had a Hebrew poem inked up her spine and onto the back of her neck.

Many of Posh Spice's inkings were tributes to her family, with a number of stars tattooed onto her lower back, each representing a family member.

This is what makes the idea of Victoria Beckham having removed her tattoos so surprising – they were deeply personal and carefully thought-through pieces of body art, not something so easily thrown away.