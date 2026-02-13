Brooklyn Beckham seems to remove yet another family tattoo amid bitter feud

Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Beckham showed off a faded tattoo tribute to his brother Cruz, hinting at a continuation of his crusade to remove every reference to his family from his body.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off a tattoo tribute to his brother Cruz that seems noticeably faded. © IMAGO/Shutterstock

Adorned upon the inside of Brooklyn's middle finger is a tattoo of his brother Cruz's name – a clear tribute to his now-estranged brother.

In recent, since-expired images posted by Beckham on his Instagram stories, however, it became evident that this touching tribute may be yet another casualty of his family feud.

Several images showed a close-up of Brooklyn's hand, and the tattoo was noticeably faded.

"Brooklyn's had laser treatment on the writing," a source reportedly told the Sun, referring to his continued removal of tattoos dedicated to family members. "He wanted it gone."

"There is so much hurt and pain on his side; it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body," the source said.

Last week, it turned out that Brooklyn had covered up a touching tattoo on his right arm that was dedicated to his soccer-star father, David Beckham.

The revelation came only days after he covered up a similar inking dedicated to his mom, Victoria.

Brooklyn's ongoing feud launched in mid-January when he posted a long-winded rant accusing his family of being disrespectful to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Over the next few weeks, the sordid tale went on and on as Brooklyn shut down any possibility of reconciliation.