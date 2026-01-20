David and Victoria Beckham publicly torched in astonishing post as Brooklyn spills tea

Los Angeles, California - David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn let rip at his parents in an astonishing post laying bare the depths of a long-running celebrity family feud.

Brooklyn Beckham blasted his parents David and Victoria (r.) for "trying endlessly to ruin" his married to Nicola Peltz and said he doesn't want to reconcile with them. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn married Nicola, a US actor and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn revealed.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

He went on to claim that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola on their wedding day, and danced "inappropriately on me" in front of hundreds of guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

Brooklyn also felt that his wife had been "disrespected" by his family, who did not invite her to his soccer legend father's 50th birthday party.

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first," he insisted, before saying that he has found "peace" after growing up with "overwhelming anxiety."