Brooklyn Beckham shuts down family reconciliation talk on romantic getaway with wife Nicola
Los Angeles, California - The Beckham family drama isn't over yet! Instead of reconciliation with his parents, Brooklyn Beckham proved that his focus remains on his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Sources told People just a few days ago that David and Victoria Beckham would love to patch things up with their 26-year-old son – provided he distances himself from his wife.
"They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," an insider claimed.
But Brooklyn proved he is not willing to meet their demands with a new Instagram post on Tuesday.
The slideshow featured snaps from what seems to be a romantic vacay with his 31-year-old wife, with plenty of PDA on display.
In the first photo, Nicola seems to be blowing a kiss to the camera as Brooklyn smiles and holds a glass of wine – seeming to prove the two are doing just fine on their own.
Brooklyn shocked the world earlier this month with an explosive rant that accused his parents of trying to control him and working "endlessly" to destroy his relationship with Nicola.
"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote.
Will Brooklyn Beckham ever reconcile with his parents?
The ex-Spice Girl and the former soccer star brushed off the drama on Monday as they headed to Paris to celebrate Victoria's new honor from the French culture ministry.
The couple was joined by their three younger children, making Brooklyn the only immediate family member not in attendance.
According to insiders, David and Victoria are confident their son will return to them in time.
"They know over time that Brooklyn will come back," one tipster said. "They can't really do anything until then."
But given Brooklyn's latest post, it's clear that reconciliation isn't on his mind at the moment.
Cover photo: Collage: Adrian Dennis / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham