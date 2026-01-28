Brooklyn Beckham shuts down family reconciliation talk on romantic getaway with wife Nicola

Los Angeles, California - The Beckham family drama isn't over yet! Instead of reconciliation with his parents, Brooklyn Beckham proved that his focus remains on his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham (l.) and Nicola Peltz packed on the PDA in a romantic slideshow amid the 26-year-old's family drama. © Screenshot/Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham

Sources told People just a few days ago that David and Victoria Beckham would love to patch things up with their 26-year-old son – provided he distances himself from his wife.

"They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," an insider claimed.

But Brooklyn proved he is not willing to meet their demands with a new Instagram post on Tuesday.

The slideshow featured snaps from what seems to be a romantic vacay with his 31-year-old wife, with plenty of PDA on display.

In the first photo, Nicola seems to be blowing a kiss to the camera as Brooklyn smiles and holds a glass of wine – seeming to prove the two are doing just fine on their own.

Brooklyn shocked the world earlier this month with an explosive rant that accused his parents of trying to control him and working "endlessly" to destroy his relationship with Nicola.

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote.