Ariana Grande sparks reunion buzz with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez in eyebrow-raising new snaps
Boca Raton, Florida - Ariana Grande had fans buzzing after she was spotted with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez during a Fourth of July grocery run in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.
The pair were photographed leaving a Whole Foods on Saturday with grocery bags in hand, with Ricky helping carry the load to the car.
The outing came during Ari's three sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour stops in nearby Sunrise, Florida.
Ariana kept it casual in light wash jeans, a grey zip-up, and her hair pulled into a bun with a pink headband, while Ricky wore dark wash jeans, a white collared shirt, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.
The two dated from 2015 to 2016 and have popped up together again recently, just weeks after Ari's reported split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater went viral.
A source said there "is nothing romantic between Ariana and Ricky this time around," but fans can't help but wonder due to their more frequent sightings.
Fans have also pointed to a lyric swap during her recent shows, where instead of her usual "Thank U, Next" line about Ricky, she sang that he's "still got my back."
Whether it's just a friendly reunion or something more, Ariana and Ricky have fans keeping a close eye on their next move.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @rickyrozay