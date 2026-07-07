Ariana Grande sparks reunion buzz with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez in eyebrow-raising new snaps

Boca Raton, Florida - Ariana Grande had fans buzzing after she was spotted with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez during a Fourth of July grocery run in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

Ariana Grande (r.) and her ex Ricky Alvarez (l.) went grocery shopping together over the weekend, and now everyone's convinced they're back together. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @rickyrozay

The pair were photographed leaving a Whole Foods on Saturday with grocery bags in hand, with Ricky helping carry the load to the car.

The outing came during Ari's three sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour stops in nearby Sunrise, Florida.

Ariana kept it casual in light wash jeans, a grey zip-up, and her hair pulled into a bun with a pink headband, while Ricky wore dark wash jeans, a white collared shirt, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

The two dated from 2015 to 2016 and have popped up together again recently, just weeks after Ari's reported split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater went viral.

A source said there "is nothing romantic between Ariana and Ricky this time around," but fans can't help but wonder due to their more frequent sightings.

Fans have also pointed to a lyric swap during her recent shows, where instead of her usual "Thank U, Next" line about Ricky, she sang that he's "still got my back."