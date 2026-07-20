Jennifer Lopez soaks up summer vibes on epic birthday trip to Italy: "Always a good idea!"

Sicily, Italy - Jennifer Lopez shared a look at her early birthday celebrations with her sister Lynda in Italy!

Jennifer Lopez (r) highlighted her European takeover with her sister Lynda (l) as the pair celebrated both of their birthdays. © Screenshot/Instagram/jlo

The Office Romance star and her younger sister celebrated their birthdays amid their European takeover, and J.Lo dropped an Instagram dump highlighting their intimate moments together.

"A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea, love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!" the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker gushed in the caption.

J.Lo's carousel of images featured the siblings blowing out candles on their cake, the pair eating in the bathroom – and the pop star soaking in the tub at the same time!

More images showed a Wimbledon selfie plus the superstar posing in a Dolce & Gabbana gown and then lounging on a yacht with her male friends.

While J.Lo turns 57 on July 24, Lynda celebrated her 55th birthday on June 14.