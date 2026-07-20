Jennifer Lopez soaks up summer vibes on epic birthday trip to Italy: "Always a good idea!"
Sicily, Italy - Jennifer Lopez shared a look at her early birthday celebrations with her sister Lynda in Italy!
The Office Romance star and her younger sister celebrated their birthdays amid their European takeover, and J.Lo dropped an Instagram dump highlighting their intimate moments together.
"A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea, love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!" the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker gushed in the caption.
J.Lo's carousel of images featured the siblings blowing out candles on their cake, the pair eating in the bathroom – and the pop star soaking in the tub at the same time!
More images showed a Wimbledon selfie plus the superstar posing in a Dolce & Gabbana gown and then lounging on a yacht with her male friends.
While J.Lo turns 57 on July 24, Lynda celebrated her 55th birthday on June 14.
The Let's Get Loud artist has been having the time of her life in Europe, as she also threw herself an intimate birthday bash that went viral thanks to her sexy table dance – not to mention the breathtaking looks she slayed during Paris Fashion Week.
Plus having her sister along for the ride? That's amore!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jlo