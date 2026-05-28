Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spotted on double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi had another double date – this time joining Justin and Hailey Bieber!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Jacob Elordi's (l.) romance is getting more serious after their latest outing with Justin (second from l.) and Hailey Bieber. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown & Neilson Barnard & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A-listers had a memorable Memorial Day weekend with the supermodel's longtime friends, per new snaps shared by DeuxMoi.

Kendall and Jacob were joined by Justin and Hailey in Montecito, along with a group of "around 12 people total."

An eyewitness said that the Euphoria alum and The Kardashians star "had their backs to us the whole time," and it only clicked once Hailey called out to Kendall by name while the group was leaving.

Another insider recently spilled to Star Magazine that Jacob wants to spend all of his time with the 818 Tequila founder and was "very affectionate" towards her during their recent sighting.

As the pair's romance heats up, Kendall and the Wuthering Heights leading man have jetted off to Hawaii and had a double date with her sister, Kylie, and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.