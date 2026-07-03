Madonna dances back into critics' good graces with Confessions II

Madonna released her fifteenth album on Friday, Confessions II, with many critics calling the 16 tracks of feel-good club vibes and classic dance music sounds her best release in decades.

Singer-songwriter Madonna arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 67-year-old Queen of Pop has reunited with British producer Stuart Price, who she worked with for Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005, which was a global success driven by the hits Sorry and Hung Up.

Many music critics from Rolling Stone, Variety, and The Guardian newspaper agreed that the Confessions follow-up was her best work since then.

This follows the lackluster response from fans to her most recent releases, Rebel Heart and Madame X.

Rolling Stone called the latest release a "64-minute nonstop groove that flows like a club-DJ set, each song fading into the next, drawing from all over the history of dance music."

Released by record major Warner, the album is more than a string of potential dancefloor fillers.

It occasionally shifts towards pop, includes folk influences, and ventures briefly into reggae with Colombian singer Feid.

It also features a collaboration with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, a duet in which Belgian star Stromae delivers a spoken-word performance, and a track recorded with her daughter Lola Leon.

The most-talked-about collaboration is with Sabrina Carpenter, who joins Madonna on Bring Your Love, a song the pair performed together at the Coachella festival in April in a performance that quickly went viral.

The song Danceteria pays tribute to the legendary club where Madonna once worked in 1980s New York.