Madonna dances back into critics' good graces with Confessions II
Madonna released her fifteenth album on Friday, Confessions II, with many critics calling the 16 tracks of feel-good club vibes and classic dance music sounds her best release in decades.
The 67-year-old Queen of Pop has reunited with British producer Stuart Price, who she worked with for Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005, which was a global success driven by the hits Sorry and Hung Up.
Many music critics from Rolling Stone, Variety, and The Guardian newspaper agreed that the Confessions follow-up was her best work since then.
This follows the lackluster response from fans to her most recent releases, Rebel Heart and Madame X.
Rolling Stone called the latest release a "64-minute nonstop groove that flows like a club-DJ set, each song fading into the next, drawing from all over the history of dance music."
Released by record major Warner, the album is more than a string of potential dancefloor fillers.
It occasionally shifts towards pop, includes folk influences, and ventures briefly into reggae with Colombian singer Feid.
It also features a collaboration with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, a duet in which Belgian star Stromae delivers a spoken-word performance, and a track recorded with her daughter Lola Leon.
The most-talked-about collaboration is with Sabrina Carpenter, who joins Madonna on Bring Your Love, a song the pair performed together at the Coachella festival in April in a performance that quickly went viral.
The song Danceteria pays tribute to the legendary club where Madonna once worked in 1980s New York.
The new album has also been accompanied by an aggressive promotional campaign that included a surprise mini-concert in New York's Times Square in early June to launch Pride Month, the annual celebration of LGBTQ rights.
She is also due to perform at the half-time show of the Football World Cup final on 19 July alongside Shakira and K-pop sensations BTS.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP