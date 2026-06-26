Serena Williams' challenger revealed in Wimbledon return after four-year absence

London, UK - Serena Williams was on Friday drawn to play Australia's Maya Joint in the Wimbledon first round as the tennis legend returns to singles action after four years.

Serena Williams warms up at the Berlin Open tennis tournament on June 16, 2026. © REUTERS

Williams retired in 2022, but the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made a sensational comeback by playing in the Queen's Club and Berlin Open doubles earlier in June.

The 44-year-old was given a wild card entry in the Wimbledon singles – a tournament she has won seven times.

If Williams beats world number 53 Joint, a 20-year-old who has won just one of her past 14 matches, she could face 29th seed and rising star Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the second round.

A victory in the second round would raise the possibility of a potential blockbuster third round against reigning champion Iga Swiatek, who starts her title defense against American Taylor Townsend.

Williams, who has been practicing at Wimbledon for the past week, last played a singles match nearly four years ago at the US Open in what had appeared to be her farewell to the sport.

She said at the time she was "evolving away" from tennis.

But just prior to the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's this year, Williams announced her stunning return, a move motivated by a desire to play in front of her two young daughters.