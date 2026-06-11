Serena Williams comeback in trouble after doubles partner suffers brutal injury

London, UK - Serena Williams ' long-awaited return to competitive tennis was left in the balance Wednesday after doubles partner Victoria Mboko retired through injury in her opening singles match during the WTA tour event at Queen's Club.

Serena Williams' (l.) return to competitive tennis could be in trouble after her doubles partner, Victoria Mboko, retired due to an injury in her singles match. © IMAGO / Colorsport

Tennis great Williams (44) made her eagerly-anticipated comeback at the London venue on Tuesday, securing a win alongside Canadian teenager Mboko in their first doubles match.

The duo defeated third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

They are now scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund on Thursday in the grass-court event, a warm-up for Wimbledon.

Mboko, who received a bye into the round of 16 for the Queen's singles, was down a set but leading Karolina Pliskova 4-3 in the second when she slipped behind the baseline trying to return a shot.

The stumble effectively forced her into doing the splits, drawing a gasp from the crowd.

Mboko was visibly upset as she spoke to the attending medical staff.

She got to her feet, but the official reason subsequently given for her retirement was a left knee injury, with Mboko heard saying on television cameras, "there is no stability right now".

Mboko buried her face behind a towel as she continued to consult her team before the umpire eventually announced her retirement, with the crowd giving the 19-year-old a sympathetic reception.

If Mboko, ninth in the women's singles rankings, withdraws from the doubles, that will be the end of Williams' tournament as well.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, stunned the sporting world a week ago with her shock announcement she would compete at Queen's, where she is only playing in the doubles.

"It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria," she said after Tuesday's win.