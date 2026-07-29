Karlie Kloss spills the tea on attending Taylor Swift's wedding after rumored feud!

New York, New York - Look at what Karlie Kloss did! The supermodel has confirmed her attendance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, despite her alleged feud with the pop star.

Karlie Kloss (l) praised Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce as an "amazing couple" after attending their wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

During her appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was asked about the star-studded nuptials that took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Karlie played it coy when speaking on the closed-door affair, sharing, "Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives."

She added, "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple, and I'm so happy for them."

The model was photographed on her way to the high-profile event with her husband, Joshua Kushner, in a stunning, strapless gold gown.

Taylor and Travis' starry guest list also included celebs like Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, and Eric Stonestreet.

Karlie's attendance seems to prove that the gal pals are still tight despite rumors of a fallout back in 2017 – though the former Victoria's Secret Angel previously denied that gossip.