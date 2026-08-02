Taylor Swift out as godmother to Blake Lively's kids amid drama, reports say

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is reportedly no longer serving as godmother to Blake Lively 's children, as sources claim their friendship has shifted drastically after a public feud.

Taylor Swift (r.) is reportedly no longer godmother to Blake Lively’s children as sources claim their longtime friendship has changed following their public fallout. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Taylor and Blake's longtime friendship is reportedly facing a major shift, with an anonymous source claiming the pop star had stepped away from her reported role as godmother to Blake's children: daughters James (11), Inez (9), and Betty (6), as well as son Olin (3).

"It was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever had to make," the source revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old singer made the decision months ago after tensions grew between the two stars following Blake's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Private messages between Blake and Taylor became part of the public discussion during the proceedings, with reports claiming the situation left Taylor feeling exposed.

The source alleged that Taylor's decision was emotional because she had a close bond with Blake's children and spent significant time with them over the years. However, the insider claimed the singer felt distancing herself was the best choice amid the strained relationship between the adults involved.

Another source claimed Blake was deeply hurt by the reported fallout, saying the situation has forced her to accept that a major chapter of their friendship may be over, per Star Magazine.

Taylor's godson Leo, the son of actress Jaime King, also did not attend the wedding due to being too young for the celebration, though he and his mother still found their own special, age-appropriate way to celebrate Taylor and Travis Kelce's marriage during his summer break.

Neither Taylor nor Blake has publicly addressed the current state of their friendship or the godmother claims.