Why did Taylor Swift's godson Leo and his mom Jaime King miss her blowout wedding?
Los Angeles, California - Hart of Dixie star Jaime King shared where she stands with Taylor Swift after being noticeably absent from the pop star's A-list wedding!
The 47-year-old picked Taylor to be the godmother of her son Leo , yet both mom and son weren't present for the Grammy-winner's nuptials to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.
"The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames' godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances," Jaime's rep shared with Us Weekly.
As for why Taylor's godson wasn't present for the ceremony, they said, "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration."
The spokesperson continued, "But he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Travis' marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."
Taylor Swift's godchildren miss out on singer's highly-publicized wedding
Taylor and Jaime's friendship dates back to 2014, but an insider spilled back in 2025 that the Sin City actor "hadn't been in touch" with the Cruel Summer singer "for a long time."
Taylor is also the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four children, all of whom were also absent from the ceremony.
The Bad Blood hitmaker reportedly fell out with the Gossip Girl star amid Blake's legal war with Justin Baldoni.
The massive MSG wedding reportedly saw over 1,000 guests – including Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Robin Roberts, and Adam Sandler – while Taylor's brother Austin served as "Man of Honor" and Trav's brother Jason took on the role of "Best Man."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jaime_king & Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP