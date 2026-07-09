Why did Taylor Swift's godson Leo and his mom Jaime King miss her blowout wedding?

Los Angeles, California - Hart of Dixie star Jaime King shared where she stands with Taylor Swift after being noticeably absent from the pop star's A-list wedding !

Jaime King (l) addressed her absence from Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 47-year-old picked Taylor to be the godmother of her son Leo , yet both mom and son weren't present for the Grammy-winner's nuptials to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

"The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames' godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances," Jaime's rep shared with Us Weekly.

As for why Taylor's godson wasn't present for the ceremony, they said, "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration."

The spokesperson continued, "But he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Travis' marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."