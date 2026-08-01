Taylor Swift's "beautiful" wedding moment with Travis Kelce leaves country star speechless!

New York, New York - Fans of Taylor Swift are getting a closer look at her wedding to Travis Kelce after Maren Morris shared details about their emotional exchange before saying "I do."

Maren Morris (l.) gave fans a rare glimpse into Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's wedding, calling their moment before saying "I do" "beautiful." © TIBRINA HOBSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

The country singer, who attended the couple's ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, said seeing the pair's connection up close was a special experience.

Maren was once a special guest on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour leg in Chicago.

"It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor," she told People.

She added that being one of the guests who witnessed the moment was an honor and that the best part was celebrating their love.

Maren also shared that the star-studded event gave her the chance to reconnect with longtime friends and meet new people.

She joked that she spent much of the night looking around at the famous faces in attendance.

Taylor and Travis exchanged vows surrounded by family, friends, and several celebrity guests — including Gigi Hadid, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, and many more.

The ceremony featured custom wedding looks from Dior and jewelry from Cartier, with the couple choosing unique roles for their closest family members instead of traditional wedding parties.