Zendaya gushes over working with "best friend" Tom Holland on Spider-Man!

London, UK - Zendaya shared what makes working with her husband, Tom Holland , so easy at the latest premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Zendaya said working with Tom Holland (l) is easy because he's her '"best friend" while slaying the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. © Collage: Andreas SOLARO / AFP & IMAGO / i Images

The 29-year-old starlet had everyone's spidey senses tingling with her latest stunning look for Wednesday's London premiere of the Marvel film.

Zendaya matched the white carpet while slaying in a silk, champagne crepe gown with adorned silver, webby straps all over.

While speaking with BBC News, the Euphoria star was asked if she had any tips for working with your spouse.

Zendaya replied, "I think when you're best friends, it's pretty easy."

The superstar couple reprised their respective roles as Peter Parker and his love interest, MJ, in the fourth installment of the Spider-Man series, and they also recently starred together in The Odyssey.

Elsewhere at the premiere, The Drama actor spilled on collaborating with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, and why method dressing is important to her.