King Charles warned ahead of Harry and Meghan's UK visit as insiders claim it's "a trap"

London, UK – For the first time in years, Prince Harry will travel to his homeland next month with his wife and children – and will likely meet his estranged father, King Charles III . Expect a lot of drama behind the palace walls!

The relationship between King Charles (l.) and Prince Harry is strained. © DAVID ROSE / POOL / AFP

The official purpose of the Sussexes' roughly two‑week trip to Britain is to promote Harry's Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

But that's not all: Reports say the visit will also include a long‑awaited family reunion between Charles, his youngest son, and his grandchildren Archie (7) and Lilibet (5).

A genuine gesture of reconciliation, or a calculated move by Harry and Meghan Markle?

Critics accuse the couple of having no noble intentions with the trip. Inside the thick walls of Buckingham Palace, "manipulation" and "emotional blackmail" are being talked about, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

A royal source claimed the visit by the Sussexes is a "trap," adding: "They are saying: 'Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids.'"

If, in the end, no meeting takes place between the children and Charles, Harry and Meghan could claim they were turned away.