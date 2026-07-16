Princess Charlotte honors late Princess Diana with special Wimbledon accessory

London, UK – Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter, Charlotte, honored her late grandmother, Diana, while accompanying her parents to the men's Wimbledon final.

Princess Charlotte (c) attended the men's Wimbledon final together with her brother Prince George (l), mother Princess Kate (r), and father Prince William. © Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

New photos from the event featured the 11-year-old sporting a gold‑plated shell charm bracelet – a jewelry statement that Diana favored.

According to Page Six, the bracelet was sold at Marks & Spencer for just $32 but is now sold out.

The late royal, who died after a tragic car crash in 1997, received her own charm bracelet as a wedding gift from King Charles – who added a new charm during the first 10 years of their marriage.

The charms that the Princess of Wales sported included ballet shoes as a reminder of her childhood and the letters "W" and "H" in honor of the birth of her sons, Prince William (44) and Prince Harry (41).