Princess Charlotte honors late Princess Diana with special Wimbledon accessory
London, UK – Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter, Charlotte, honored her late grandmother, Diana, while accompanying her parents to the men's Wimbledon final.
New photos from the event featured the 11-year-old sporting a gold‑plated shell charm bracelet – a jewelry statement that Diana favored.
According to Page Six, the bracelet was sold at Marks & Spencer for just $32 but is now sold out.
The late royal, who died after a tragic car crash in 1997, received her own charm bracelet as a wedding gift from King Charles – who added a new charm during the first 10 years of their marriage.
The charms that the Princess of Wales sported included ballet shoes as a reminder of her childhood and the letters "W" and "H" in honor of the birth of her sons, Prince William (44) and Prince Harry (41).
Harry and Meghan visited Diana's final resting place with their children
Harry also had a special moment in connection with his mother over the past week.
The Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan, and their two children went to Diana's resting place in Althorp during their surprise reunion with King Charles and Camilla.
Harry's visit with his father was the first in four years, as the pair have been estranged, but the Duke and the King seem to be working towards a reconciliation.
However, Harry is said to still be at odds with his elder brother, who he didn't see during his UK trip.
The heir apparent reportedly "understood" his father's desire to reunite with Harry, but feels that his younger brother "has not earned his way back into the family's confidence."
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa & John Stillwell/PA/epa/dpa