Bernie Sanders opens up about possible endorsement of Platner-replacement Troy Jackson

Washington DC - Referring to him as a true "working-class" candidate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday said he's happy to endorse Maine Democrat Troy Jackson for the US Senate "if he asks me to."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (r) said he's happy to endorse Maine Democrat Troy Jackson (l) for the US Senate "if he asks me to." © Collage: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images & AFP/Kena Betancur

"You want a working-class voice in Washington DC, Troy is certainly that voice," Sanders told Kristen Welker on NBC News' Meet the Press program on Sunday.

"I have seen his platform. It is a strong platform, standing up for working families, taking on the oligarchs, fighting for Medicare for All," he said.

Sanders' comments come only a few weeks after Jackson officially entered the race to become the next US Senator for Maine, potentially unseating longtime GOP incumbent Susan Collins, who has held her seat since the late 1990s.

He entered the race in the toxic fallout that followed the implosion of Graham Platner's campaign, which had picked up significant momentum and strong polling figures but collapsed due to serious sexual assault allegations.

Sanders had endorsed and campaigned alongside Platner before the oyster farmer was forced to step down. He publicly revoked this endorsement after the allegations surfaced in early July.

Jackson is picking up the mantel of what Platner left behind, campaigning on a left-wing agenda centered around universal healthcare, action against climate change, opposition to oligarchy, and strong condemnation of the Trump administration.

"He understands that we have to make sure that we do not cut Social Security benefits," Sanders told Welker.

Instead, Sanders suggested that Washington should "expand Social Security benefits by demanding the wealthy… pay their fair share of taxes."

"So, I have known Troy, and I look forward to working with him in the US Senate," Sanders said.