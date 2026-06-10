Trump orders new director of national intelligence to downsize key office

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has directed his contentious pick for director of national intelligence to cut the size of his agency when he takes office on an acting basis this month.

The appointment of Bill Pulte (pictured) – a Trump loyalist with no background in intelligence – has drawn ire from legislators. © KAYLA BARTKOWSKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a social post, Trump said that he had told Bill Pulte, who will start as acting director of national intelligence on June 19, "to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies."

The appointment of Pulte, a Trump loyalist with no background in intelligence, has drawn ire from legislators.

The role was previously held by former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, herself a controversial pick for the job, but she resigned last month to care for her sick husband.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was established after the 9/11 attacks on the US to coordinate the activities of US intelligence agencies.

Trump also urged Congress to pass a short-term extension of a surveillance authority that allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas.

Last week, US senators blocked legislation for a three-year renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is set to expire Friday, after Democrats objected to Pulte's appointment amid concern over how he would use the powers of the office.

Democrats accuse the 38-year-old Pulte of weaponizing the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which he oversees, to support Trump's campaign of revenge against perceived political opponents.

Among those targeted are Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, all of whom had investigations against them stemming from mortgage records.