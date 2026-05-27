Trump says he's "not satisfied" on Iran deal and threatens to "finish the job"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was not yet satisfied with Iran 's offers to make a deal, after Iranian state television reported details of what it claimed was a draft agreement.

Trump threatened to "finish the job" against Iran, as he said he was "not satisfied" with Tehran's offers to make a deal to end the war. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump added that he was in no rush to reach an accord to end the Middle East war, despite saying over the weekend that one was close.

"Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," Trump said.

"Either that or we'll have to just finish the job," he said, referring to threats to resume the military operations that the US and Israel launched on February 28 and paused in April.

Trump added that the Iranians were "negotiating on fumes."

Iranian state TV said earlier Wednesday that a draft outline of a memorandum of understanding with Washington included a commitment to lift the naval blockade on Iran, restore traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, and withdraw US forces from the Gulf.

The White House called the report a "complete fabrication."

Trump insisted that he was not in a hurry to reach a deal, despite the Iran war causing the cost of living to spike for Americans ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The Republican has record-low approval ratings with less than six months until the vote that will determine whether his party keeps control of Congress.

"They thought they were going to outwait me, you know, 'we'll outwait him, he's got the midterms,'" Trump said, referring to Iran.

"I don't care about the midterms."