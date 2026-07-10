Trump updates Netanyahu on the US' latest "moves in the Gulf"

Jerusalem, Israel - President Donald Trump briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about ongoing US operations in the Gulf and Washington's deadly strikes on Iran .

President Donald Trump (r) updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l) on the US' ongoing operations in the Persian Gulf. © Collage: AFP/Ronen Zvulun/POOL & AFP/Saul Loeb

"As part of the continuous contact between [Netanyahu] and [Trump], an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf," the statement noted. It explained that Netanyahu "raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel's borders."

A US official confirmed the call occurred on Thursday, but refused to provide any further details.

Erdogan on Tuesday rejected as Israel's claim that the US' sale to Ankara of F-35 fighter jets and components would upset the regional power balance, labeling such statements as "disinformation."

Netanyahu had on Monday urged the US not to sell the jets Türkiye, a NATO ally.

Tensions continue to mount between Trump and Netanyahu over the handling of the war with Iran, which has cost the US president politically largely due to surges in the price of oil and consumer goods.

Deadly attacks and land seizures by Israel in Lebanon helped to derail recent attempts by Tehran and Washington to achieve a lasting peace deal, further fraying US-Israel relations.