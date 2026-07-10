Israel shares intelligence report about Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

Washington DC - Israel shared intelligence reports with the US this week alleging a new and "specific" plan by Iran to assassinate President Donald Trump , media reports reveal.

Israel shared intelligence reports with the US suggesting Iran plans on attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Washington has monitored "a steady drumbeat" of intelligence about possible plans to assassinate Trump, "but the warning from Israel was new and concerned a specific plot," CNN reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The news comes as renewed US and Iranian attacks raise fears of a return to all-out war across the Middle East after a ceasefire failed due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal, also citing unidentified sources, said the intelligence described a "fresh" plot against Trump.

Tehran has for years vowed to hit back at Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, during his first term.

When the AFP contacted the White House about the reports, an unidentified official pointed to remarks Trump made on Wednesday.

"They want to take out the US leader – me," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew home from Ankara. "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists."

Trump used his old Air Force One plane to leave Türkiye, where the summit took place, sending his new Qatari-gifted jet on ahead to Britain, where he switched planes for the journey back to Washington, DC.

The switch from the new jet on its maiden foreign trip sparked speculation about it potentially lacking crucial security features – particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Türkiye.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that the switch was made at the request of the US Secret Service "as a security precaution."