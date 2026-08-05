Trump's sale of access to Truth Social sparks accusations of "corruption"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's move to charge for early access to his often market-moving Truth Social posts is raising eyebrows a year and a half into an administration that has already seen unprecedented enrichment for the First Family.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 4, 2026. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Trump – like his close relatives – is alleged to have made billions of dollars in his second White House term through cryptocurrency ventures, property deals, stock trades, and payouts from lawsuits.

And on Saturday, Trump Media and Technology Group launched a product called Truth API, first unveiled in mid-July.

Subscribers to the paid service are supposed to get almost instantaneous access to Trump's messages on Truth Social – crucial seconds ahead of the general public.

Much of Trump's output on Truth Social consists of AI memes and insults of political opponents.

But Trump also uses the platform to announce huge news, ranging from developments in the Iran war to trade tariffs, all of which can instantly send market values tumbling or soaring.

The news outlet Axios has reported that monthly subscription rates for early access run from $60,000 to $100,000.

Five trading companies signed up shortly after the launch, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The idea behind this new paid service is "getting the fastest investors and algorithms a split-second advantage," Art Hogan, an analyst with B. Riley Wealth Management, told AFP.