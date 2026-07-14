Senator Ron Johnson sows doubt about Mitch McConnell's health update photo

Washington DC - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has expressed some skepticism after his colleague Mitch McConnell shared a photo amid growing concerns about the state of his health.

During a recent interview, Senator Ron Johnson (r) pushed a rumor that the health update photo shared by Mitch McConnell is not actually a current one. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

During an interview with Real America's Voice on Monday, Johnson suggested a photo McConnell shared on Sunday of himself in the hospital with his wife may not be up to date.

"I just heard from some other source that it was an older photo, so I really don't know," Johnson said.

"I haven't talked to Mitch. I sincerely wish his family well. I hope he can recover," he continued, adding, "It's sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is."

On June 14, an individual placed an emergency call "requesting an Advanced Life Support response" for McConnell after the politician was found unconscious.

His office has since released few details about his condition or a timeframe for when he might return to work, and his wife mysteriously left for China after he was hospitalized, sparking further speculation.

Last week, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer aggressively pushed the unfounded rumor that McConnell was "a vegetable" and that the White House had been informed he "isn't ever coming back."

McConnell put out the photo and a statement explaining his condition in an attempt to quell the rumors, but he still has not provided information about when he would return.