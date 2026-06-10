Congress approves $70 billion for Trump's mass deportation agenda

Washington DC - The US Congress on Tuesday passed a $70 billion bill funding President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown through the rest of his term.

House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a press conference after the passage of a $70-billion anti-immigration bill on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2026. © REUTERS

The measure – approved roughly along party lines in the House after clearing the Senate last week – now heads to Trump's desk and gives the Republican leader a major victory on one of his signature issues ahead of November's midterm elections.

The bill provides around $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for Border Patrol, and another $5 billion for unforeseen costs, effectively ensuring a steady flow of money for Trump's deportation agenda through fiscal 2029.

Democrats, who opposed the bill, accused Republicans of handing the administration a blank check for aggressive enforcement tactics without new limits or oversight.

The dispute dates back to a months-long fight over Homeland Security funding that began with a January immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, during which two people were shot dead by federal law enforcement.

Democrats refused to support new money for ICE and Border Patrol without restrictions on tactics including raids in sensitive locations, the use of masks by officers, and entry onto private property without judicial warrants.

Republicans rejected those demands and turned instead to the fast-track budget reconciliation process, which allows spending measures to pass the Senate by a simple majority – bypassing the 60-vote threshold normally required to overcome Democratic opposition.

"With today's vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"And here's the end result of Democrats' record-setting obstruction: CBP and ICE will now be funded for the remainder of President Trump's term and Democrats will have no ability to defund these agencies in the 119th or 120th Congresses."