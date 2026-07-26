US holds fire against Iran as reports emerge of stockpile concerns

Tehran, Iran - Iran passed another night without US airstrikes on Sunday, as Washington paused a war nearing its fifth month and reports emerged that concerns over dwindling munitions were restraining plans for further escalation.

A man rides past Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on July 24, 2026. © AFP

The lull has revived hopes of a return to negotiations after nearly two weeks of consecutive nightly US bombardments, although US media outlets reported the pause could also reflect pressure on stockpiles of Patriot interceptors and other defensive weapons.

Fighting over the strategic Strait of Hormuz derailed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, but the conflict then expanded beyond the vital energy corridor to include attacks on US bases, regional shipping, and Gulf allies.

However, US operations against Iran were "on a hold," CNN reported, quoting an unidentified Pentagon source, even as President Donald Trump threatened a "much higher level" of strikes on Friday.

Plans to escalate the campaign have been shelved in part because of those shrinking supplies, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Trump also faces the risk of a wider Middle East war, the estrangement of vulnerable Gulf allies, and further shocks to the global economy, the newspaper said.

Vice President JD Vance and top US general Dan Caine both raised concerns about escalation at a White House meeting on Friday, CNN reported.

Caine told Trump the military could carry out the options available to him successfully but warned of the possible implications, according to the network.